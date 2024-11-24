 Odisha Crime: 23-Year-Old Son Kills Mother For Refusing To Give Money For Liquor In Angul
The incident happened at Susuda village in Angul Town police station area, they said. Sarat Naik, the accused, is a habitual drunk who used to always beat up his parents, they added.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 09:08 PM IST
Angul, November 24: A 23-year-old man allegedly killed his mother in Odisha's Angul district on Sunday by hitting her with a wooden plank after she refused to give him money for alcohol, police said. The incident happened at Susuda village in Angul Town police station area, they said. Sarat Naik, the accused, is a habitual drunk who used to always beat up his parents, they added.

"This morning, he asked his mother for money to buy alcohol. As his mother expressed her inability to give her money, he got infuriated and brought a wooden plank with which he hit on her head. His mother, Lata (60), died on the spot," inspector-in-charge Dhiraj Das said.

MP: Man Kills Nephew In Shivpuri For Demanding Mother's Share In Land
Following the incident, villagers informed the police who reached the spot and arrested Sarat. The murder weapon was also seized, police said.

