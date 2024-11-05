 Odisha: Cracks Noticed On Puri's Jagannath Temple Boundary Wall, ASI Urged To Conduct Survey
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha: Cracks Noticed On Puri's Jagannath Temple Boundary Wall, ASI Urged To Conduct Survey

Odisha: Cracks Noticed On Puri's Jagannath Temple Boundary Wall, ASI Urged To Conduct Survey

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee wrote to ASI, saying that cracks have been discovered on the giant wall around the temple complex. Padhee has also requested the ASI for immediate repair and restoration of the 'Meghanad Pacheri' (boundary wall).

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
Puri Jagannath Temple | File

Bhubaneswar: Authorities of the Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri have urged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey of the boundary wall of the 12th-century shrine since cracks have been noticed on it.

The ASI is the custodian of the temple.

ASI Informed About The Matter

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee wrote to ASI, saying that cracks have been discovered on the giant wall around the temple complex. Padhee has also requested the ASI for immediate repair and restoration of the 'Meghanad Pacheri' (boundary wall).

FPJ Shorts
VITEEE 2025 Registration Process Begins At viteee.vit.ac.in; Exams From April 21
VITEEE 2025 Registration Process Begins At viteee.vit.ac.in; Exams From April 21
Video: Desi Woman Plays Iconic 'Baazigar O Baazigar' Tune On Guitar, Leaves Netizens In Awe
Video: Desi Woman Plays Iconic 'Baazigar O Baazigar' Tune On Guitar, Leaves Netizens In Awe
US Markets Follow Asian Suit; Close In Red As US Presidential Election Fuels Anxiety
US Markets Follow Asian Suit; Close In Red As US Presidential Election Fuels Anxiety
Odisha: Cracks Noticed On Puri's Jagannath Temple Boundary Wall, ASI Urged To Conduct Survey
Odisha: Cracks Noticed On Puri's Jagannath Temple Boundary Wall, ASI Urged To Conduct Survey
Read Also
'Prabhu Jagannath Is Bhakt Of Modi': BJP's Sambit Patra Stirs Controversy, Calls It Slip Of Tongue...
article-image

He said that the civil construction wing of the SJTA has taken steps to prevent water leakage on the wall. Besides, a tender process has also been initiated to improve the drainage system of Anand Bazaar, a place inside the temple where people take 'prasad'.

The temple administration has also assured all support to the ASI in carrying out the repair work.

Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan Speaks On The Matter

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the matter is urgent and repair work would commence immediately to prevent further damage to the wall.

"Due to some mistakes in the past, such issues have cropped up," he said, indicating construction works around the temple complex by the previous BJD government.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Khud 2 Saal Rahenge Ya...': Akhilesh Yadav Takes Jibe At UP CM Yogi Adityanath Over Decision...

'Khud 2 Saal Rahenge Ya...': Akhilesh Yadav Takes Jibe At UP CM Yogi Adityanath Over Decision...

Odisha: Cracks Noticed On Puri's Jagannath Temple Boundary Wall, ASI Urged To Conduct Survey

Odisha: Cracks Noticed On Puri's Jagannath Temple Boundary Wall, ASI Urged To Conduct Survey

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall, Average Temperatures To Hover Around 23...

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall, Average Temperatures To Hover Around 23...

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Welcomes MP CM Mohan Yadav At His Residence (WATCH)

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Welcomes MP CM Mohan Yadav At His Residence (WATCH)

UP Govt To Appoint DGP Directly, State Gets Authority To Appoint Permanent DGP With New Rules

UP Govt To Appoint DGP Directly, State Gets Authority To Appoint Permanent DGP With New Rules