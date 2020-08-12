Odisha CHSE class 12 science stream results to be out today on orissaresults.nic.in

The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the result of class 12 Science examination today, August 12. The result will be announced at 12:30 pm.
Once declared, students who appeared for the class 12 science stream exam in 2020 will be able to check their results on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in
The result would be announced by the Education Minister of Odisha Samir Ranjan Dash.
Steps to check the results:
Visit the official website - orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in
Click on the result link
Enter registration number, roll number
Results will appear on the screen
Download it, and take a print out for further reference
In 2019, the CHSE had released the results of the class 12 exam on June 21, but this year it has been delayed due to COVID-19 and followed lockdown.