Odisha Chief Electoral Officer RS Gopalan Seeks VRS Nearly 21 Months Before Retirement, Cites Personal Reasons After SIR Roll Revision |

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer RS Gopalan on Thursday said he has sought voluntary retirement (VRS) from government service for personal reasons, nearly 21 months before his scheduled superannuation.

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Gopalan, a 2001-batch IAS officer, has been serving as Odisha's CEO since July 2024 and also holds the additional charge of Secretary in the Excise Department. He was due to superannuate in June 2028.

Speaking to PTI, Gopalan said his decision to seek VRS was unrelated to the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

"I wanted to take VRS for personal reasons. I would like to focus on personal matters. I will concentrate on my family and stay put in Bhubaneswar till my son's school education is completed," he said.

Asked whether his decision was linked to opposition demands for his resignation over the SIR exercise, Gopalan said, "Let them be happy if they want. I have completed 25 years in government service on September 2 and therefore decided to take VRS."

He said he had planned to apply for VRS after the final electoral roll was published and felt that the "major task" had been completed after its release on September 21.

The final electoral roll published after the SIR exercise contains around 3.16 crore voters. The exercise had drawn criticism from the opposition BJD and Congress over the deletion of names from the electoral rolls.

The BJD alleged that more than 27.50 lakh voters were excluded during the SIR process and claimed the matter was being concealed. It also alleged that the CEO had "manipulated" voter data.

Gopalan has held several key positions during his career, including deputy director general of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), secretary in the Labour Department, and director of agriculture.

Earlier this month, Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Meena, an IPS officer, had also resigned from government service.

The Odisha government accepted his resignation on August 27 and subsequently forwarded it to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for further processing.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)