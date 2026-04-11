Odisha Accident: One Dead, 20 Injured As OSRTC Bus Plunges Into Gorge; Driver Fatigue Suspected Behind Fatal Crash | X

Koraput (Odisha): At least one person was killed and 20 others were injured after a state-run bus carrying them plunged into a gorge in Odisha's Koraput district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in Sunki ghat section in Pottangi block in the early hours.

The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus was en route to Visakhapatnam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh from Bhawanipatna when the accident took place around 2 am near Panasamanagudi village.

"The bus veered off NH-26 at a sharp bend and plunged nearly 40 feet down the ghat road, overturning in the process. Due to the impact, passengers were thrown inside the vehicle, while one passenger got trapped under the bus," Sunki police station inspector-in-charge Chatrubhuja Nayak said.

"Fire personnel from Jeypore and Semiliguda joined in the rescue operation," he added.

The deceased has been identified as Jambab Bihari (40), who hailed from Balagaon village in Kalampur block of Kalahandi district.

He was rescued in a critical condition and admitted to the Pottangi Community Health Centre, where he died during treatment, police said.

Four critically injured passengers were shifted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital after primary treatment, while two others were taken to Visakhapatnam through private arrangements.

A passenger, Bhagirathi Bag, who was seated in the front row, said, "The accident occurred because the driver apparently dozed off."

"An investigation is underway into the accident," the police officer said.

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