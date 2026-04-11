 Mumbai Accident: BMW Collides With Vehicle On Worli-Bandra Sea Link; Teen Driver Booked After Crash, No Injuries Reported |Video
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Mumbai Accident: BMW Collides With Vehicle On Worli-Bandra Sea Link; Teen Driver Booked After Crash, No Injuries Reported |Video

A BMW crashed into another vehicle on the northbound lane of the Worli-Bandra Sea Link in Mumbai around 1:50 am on Saturday. No injuries were reported. Police registered an FIR against 18-year-old Harshad Rapusaria for rash driving and negligence. The incident briefly disrupted traffic, and further investigation is ongoing.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, April 11, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
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Mumbai Accident: BMW Collides With Vehicle On Worli-Bandra Sea Link; Teen Driver Booked After Crash, No Injuries Reported |Video | video screen grab

Mumbai: An accident involving a BMW car and another vehicle occurred on the northbound lane of the Worli-Bandra Sea Link at around 1:50 am on Saturday. No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by Ramdas Patil, the Worli police registered an FIR against Harshad Rapusaria, 18, under Sections 121 (voluntarily causing hurt), 125(rash or negligent acts that endanger human life) and 324(4) (mischief causing loss) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the police, the accident took place on the northbound stretch of the sea link. A video of the incident shows the BMW colliding with another car.

Traffic movement was briefly disrupted due to the accident. Further investigation is underway.

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