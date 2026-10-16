NYT Fact-Checks Viral Claim That CJP Protest Photo Was Taken In 2020, Says Image Is From October 10; Credits Photographer

The New York Times has pushed back against online claims that a photograph of the recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest in Delhi was taken in 2020, clarifying that the image was captured during the October 10 protest.

Responding to online commentators and chatbots questioning the photograph's authenticity, the international publication said the claims were false and confirmed that the image was taken by its photographer, Saumya Khandelwal, on October 10. The clarification comes amid growing attention to the CJP-led protests against the deletion of millions of names from electoral rolls.

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In a statement, The New York Times said, "Online commentators have suggested that this image from our October 2026 Delhi protest coverage was taken in 2020. This is false; the image was taken by Saumya Khandelwal on October 10 alongside dozens of other images and video from that day."

The publication also pointed out that the photograph had appeared on its Instagram account as part of a photo carousel, reiterating that its coverage documented events from the recent protest.

NYT Backs Photographer, Highlights Ground Reporting In Delhi

Defending its coverage, The New York Times said it had deployed multiple photographers in New Delhi throughout October to document the demonstrations, the young Indians who had travelled to the capital to protest against the removal of names from voter rolls, and the wider youth movement.

The publication specifically highlighted Khandelwal's work, describing her as a talented photographer who has worked with the newspaper for the past eight years.

The Times also directed readers to its website to follow the latest reporting, photography and video from the demonstrations.

CJP Calls For 'Lehra Do Tiranga' Gathering In Delhi Today

The clarification comes as the CJP prepares for another gathering in the national capital on Friday, October 16. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has called for a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' (Wave the Tricolour) gathering at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm, urging supporters to bring the Indian national flag.

Dipke has said he is prepared to face arrest or imprisonment if necessary to wave the Tricolour. He has also criticised the closure of Central Park, which authorities have shut to the public on October 16 and 17, citing administrative reasons.

The proposed gathering comes amid heightened security in central Delhi, with media reports indicating a substantial deployment of security personnel and traffic restrictions around Connaught Place.

Delhi High Court Refuses Plea To Restrain Protest

On October 15, the Delhi High Court declined to entertain a petition filed by a Connaught Place vendor seeking restrictions on the proposed gathering over concerns about business disruption during the festive season.

The court recorded Delhi Police's assurance that it would take "all possible steps" under the law to regulate and control the gathering and maintain order. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on November 3.

The planned demonstration follows the October 10 protest, during which large numbers of people were detained and security measures were tightened in parts of the capital. It also comes days after CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained on October 13 after entering the denotified Jantar Mantar protest site and were subsequently sent to five days of judicial custody, according to reports.

The latest developments have kept the CJP movement in the spotlight, with the NYT's clarification adding another dimension to the online debate surrounding photographs of the protests and their documentation.