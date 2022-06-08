Nupur Sharma remarks row: Posters demanding suspended BJP spokesperson's arrest pasted on Gujarat bridge

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma | Photo: Twitter/NupurSharmaBJP

The outrage has been increasing over Nupur Sharma's remarks about the Prophet Muhammad. In Gujarat, posters were pasted on a bridge in Surat, calling for the arrest of now-suspended BJP spokesperson as her remarks has led to the row.

According to India Today report, the posters were pasted on Jilani Bridge in Surat. Police said it is yet to be known who was behind the posters. CCTV footage is being scanned to find the people behind the posters.

Sharma was suspended after the video in which she made the comments went viral, leading to global outrage. Multiple cases have been registered against her for hurting religious sentiments.

The BJP had then issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults to any religious personality.

On the international front, many Islamic countries slammed the comments about the Prophet. Several nations, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia and Iran, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation have officially protested their statements and demanded an apology.

While, Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has issued a chilling warning of carrying out 'suicide bombings' in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in a bid to take avenge of the insult to the Prophet Mohammed.

"The saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat. They should find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments," a threat letter by the AQIS read.

The chilling threat issued by AQIS has alerted the security agencies in the country.

The letter also mentioned Ghazwa-e-Hind -- the battle for India -- in which they said victory of Muslims in the country.

"At the same time, we bring tidings of death and destruction to the rulers of India, of executions and hangings, of imprisonment and being bound with chains," read the letter.