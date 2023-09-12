Nuh Violence: Cow Vigilante Monu Manesar Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Monu Manesar | Twitter

Monu Manesar, a member of Bajrang Dal and a self-proclaimed cow vigilante who was recently accused of inciting communal violence in Nuh, has been placed under judicial custody for a period of 14 days, extending until September 24. He was apprehended by the Crime Investigative Agency of Haryana Police while en route to a market in Manesar on Tuesday.

Rajasthan police authorities are also maintaining communication with their counterparts in Haryana in connection with his detention. Monu Manesar is facing charges related to a case registered earlier this year.

It's worth noting that Monu Manesar is implicated in both the Nuh violence case and the Junaid-Nasir lynching case. A video clip appears to depict plainclothes officers taking him into custody, revealing his original name as Mohit Yadav.

Violence had spread in Haryana's Nuh and surrounding districts and the riots had reached even Gurugram after a religious procession taken out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was allegedly attacked and stone pelting took place during the procession in Mewat's Nuh on July 31.

Soon after the violence following the attack on the procession, rumours circulated that Monu Manesar's presence in the Yatra had fuelled the violence. However, the reports of his presence or absence from the rally could not be confirmed and remained a disputed topic.