NTK Party Worker Murder: 4 People Arrested In Case Related To Killing Of Balamurugan

Madurai: Four people have been arrested after a party worker of the Naam Tamilar Katchi Party was hacked to death in Madurai's BB Kulam, police said.

About The Brutal Murder

Balamurugan was hacked to death while walking in Madurai's BB Kulam area on Tuesday morning, Police Commissioner Loganathan stated.

The police said in a press release that during the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that a property dispute existed between Mahalingam and his brother's son-in-law, Pandiyarajan, over sharing the properties.

In this context, in support of Pandiyarajan, his brother Balamurugan frequently troubled Mahalingam, they added.

To resolve the property dispute, Pandiyarajan arranged the marriage of his daughter Priya to Alaguvijay, Mahalingam's son. Subsequently, due to a misunderstanding between Priya and Alaguvijay, Priya filed a maintenance and divorce case against her husband, the release said.

In March 2024, when Pandiyarajan demanded that Mahalingam give the share of the property meant for his daughter, a quarrel erupted. A case was registered based on Pandiyarajan's complaint, and Mahalingam, along with his relatives, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Under these circumstances, Priya contacted her husband Alaguvijay and informed him that her father, Pandiyarajan, was planning to assault Mahalingam with the help of her uncle Balamurugan, the release said.

As a result, Mahalingam, his son Alaguvijay, and their associates Bharath, Naga Irulvel, Gokulakannan, and Penni murdered Balamurugan, who was a known rowdy.

All the accused have been arrested. The murder was the result of ongoing matrimonial issues and property disputes between the two factions, the release stated.