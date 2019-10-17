NTA likely hold NEET twice a year from 2021: Report

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) twice a year from 2021.

According to Indian Express, the planning is at the initial stage and the exam authority will proceed only after receiving approval from the Ministry of Health. NTA director Vineet Joshi told the leading daily, “We have received lots of communications from the students and teachers across the country and are, therefore, thinking of conducting it twice a year, like the JEE Main.” The director stated that there will be no change in the exam dates or pattern for 2020. “The exam schedule for NEET 2020 will remain unaffected. Even if we plan to conduct the medical entrance exam twice, it will happen only in 2021.”

With the formation of NTA in 2018, NEET was supposed to be conducted twice a year in online mode. However, that decision was never implemented because of logistical limitations. The NTA is all set to conduct the entrance exam for the MBBS/BDS courses in India — National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses on May 3, 2020 (Sunday). While the NTA NEET 2020 registration will begin on December 2, the last date of registration is December 31.