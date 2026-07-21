NSA Ajit Doval Meets Saudi FM, Discusses Energy Security and Maritime Corridors | X - ANI

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh on Monday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, with a focus on “energy security” and the protection of “maritime corridors.” The visit comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia over the continuing US-Iran conflict and concerns about disruptions to regional shipping routes and energy supplies.

According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to deepen the strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.

NSA Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Riyadh on 20 July. He was warmly received at the airport by Dr. Saud Al-Sati, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, and Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan. During the visit, the NSA met Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy; Prince… pic.twitter.com/k6uGobOegn — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

"They also discussed the latest regional developments and the efforts to enhance energy security and protect maritime corridors,” the ministry posted on X.

This was Doval's third visit to Saudi Arabia this year. The meeting was also attended by Saudi Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Saud Al-Sati.

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Regional Tensions Raise Maritime Security Concerns

Doval's visit coincides with growing regional tensions after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels announced a "maritime embargo" against Saudi Arabia, claiming they would block Saudi vessels in the Bab al-Mandab Strait in response to what they described as Riyadh's blockade of ports and airports in Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen.

Saudi Arabia rejected the claim and said it would take all necessary measures to protect its vessels in accordance with international law.

The latest development has heightened concerns over the security of key global shipping routes, particularly as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continues to face disruption because of the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

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India Deepens Engagement With Gulf Partners

Doval had earlier travelled to Riyadh in February and April, when he held talks with Prince Faisal, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and National Security Advisor Musaed bin Mohammed Al Aiban.

India and Saudi Arabia maintain strong strategic, energy and economic ties. Around 2.6 million Indians live and work in the Kingdom, making them the country's largest expatriate community. Saudi Arabia is also one of India's leading crude oil suppliers.

Doval's latest visit reflects India's continued diplomatic engagement with Gulf countries as New Delhi seeks to safeguard energy supplies, secure vital sea lanes and ensure the safety of Indian nationals and seafarers amid continuing regional instability.