4 Indian Sailors Killed In Ukraine Vessel Attack, India Summons Russian Diplomat

India Summons Russian Diplomat After 4 Indian Sailors Killed In Attack Near Ukraine | X - ANI

India has strongly protested the deaths of four Indian sailors who were killed in an attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of Ukraine, summoning Russia's top diplomat in New Delhi and calling the targeting of commercial shipping "unacceptable".

The four Indians were among the 17 crew members aboard the Guinea-Bissau-flagged merchant vessel MV Golden Leo, which came under attack while sailing through Ukraine's maritime corridor on Sunday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), five Indians were on board the vessel. Four lost their lives, while one remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A Strong Diplomatic Message

The MEA summoned Russian Charge d'Affaires Vladimir Ladanov and lodged a strong protest over the attack on the civilian vessel. India conveyed its "grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation" of the incident, saying it had resulted in the tragic loss of four Indian lives and had undermined the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce.

In its statement, the ministry said the Russian diplomat had been asked to convey India's concerns to Moscow, stressing that targeting commercial shipping and causing the loss of innocent civilian lives was unacceptable and must be avoided. The incident marks the first known deaths of Indian seafarers in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, NDTV reports.

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Commercial Shipping Under Threat

The attack has once again highlighted the risks faced by civilian vessels operating in conflict zones. India said attacks on commercial shipping not only endanger innocent crew members but also threaten freedom of navigation and global maritime trade.

Without directly naming Russia in its public statement, the MEA said India condemns such attacks and reiterated that targeting commercial shipping, endangering civilian crew members or impeding freedom of navigation and commerce is deplorable and should be avoided.

India Summons Russsian CdA for Four Indians Killed aboard MV GOLDEN LEO in Ukraine Odesa Port Yesterday pic.twitter.com/FTRtgq9Nuz — OSINT Digest (@Indowatchosint) July 21, 2026

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, 10 seafarers were killed in the attack, including four Indians and six Syrians.

India Monitoring Situation Closely

The MEA said the Indian mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to provide assistance to those affected by the attack.

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"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the dead Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery," the ministry said.

The attack took place on the evening of July 19, when MV Golden Leo was departing the port of Odesa. The incident comes amid escalating hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, adding to growing concerns over the safety of civilian shipping operating in the region.