NSA Ajit Doval chairs second India-Indonesia Security Dialogue

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval co-chaired the second India-Indonesia Security Dialogue with Mohammad Mahfud, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs.

They discussed issues including cooperation in counter terrorism, maritime, defence and cybersecurity, according to the Indian Embassy in Indonesia.

In May 2018, "Shared Vision of Maritime Cooperation in the Indo Pacific" agreement was signed when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Indonesia.

Subsequently, the Indian Navy and the Indonesian Navy have been hosting bilateral "Samudra Shakti" naval exercise since November 2018, including in the Java Sea and the Andaman Sea.

These exercises are an significant enhancement of operational engagement between these two navies after their 2002 "Ind-Indo Corpat" agreement.

India and Indonesia are also jointly developing Sabang Deep-sea Port, and Indian naval ships have been regularly visiting this port after the signing of the agreement.

Several Indian navy ships undertook naval exercises and visits to Indonesia, such as INS Rana in 2002, INS Sumitra in July 2018, and INS Vijit in 2019.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 01:43 PM IST