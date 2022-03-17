EU hikes tariffs on stainless steel imports from India, Indonesia: Report

Stainless steel products from India and Indonesia will attract more tariffs from the European Union.

EU's investigation has revealed that India and Indonesia have benefited from unfair subsidies, including some from China under its Belt and Road investment programme, said Reuters.

The European Commission, which conducted the investigation, has set the anti-subsidy duties on stainless steel cold-rolled flat products at rates of between 4.3 percent and 21.4 percent, the EU official journal said on Wednesday. They will add to anti-dumping tariffs already in place, the report added.

