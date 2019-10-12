Now you can update Aadhaar card address without submitting address proof

Now Aadhaar card holders who are planning to change their houses or city can immediately update their current address on their Aadhaar card without bothering about new address proof. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is now allowing Aadhaar card holders to update their current address online and without proof of address.

Those who want to change their address on the Aadhaar need to seek consent from an address lender or verifier who would allow their Aadhaar-registered address to be used by the current resident. Once the consent is received, people have to login to UIDAI portal for generation of an address validation letter.

The address verifier will receive a letter that mentions a secret code. Once the letter is received by post, the Aadhaar card holders will have to provide the secret code to UIDAI portal by clicking on ‘proceed to update address'. Once the Aadhaar card address is updated, Aadhaar card holders can download the new Aadhaar card with updated address.

This procedure is only for address update. As far as other changes are concerned, the card holders need to visit their nearest UIDAI centre.