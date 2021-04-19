'Now that's some good news': Twitter heave sigh of relief as Centre allows COVID-19 vaccine for everyone above 18 from May 1

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the Centre said on Monday as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.
Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.
Manufacturers would have to make an advance declaration of the price for 50 per cent supply that would be available to the state governments and in the open market before May 1, 2021, an official statement said.
Based on this price, state governments, private hospitals, industrial establishments, etc would be able to procure vaccine doses from the manufacturers.
Private Hospitals would have to procure their supplies of COVID-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50 per cent supply earmarked for entities other than those coming through the central government channel.
The private vaccination providers would need to transparently declare their self-set vaccination price and the eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults, that is everyone above the age of 18, the statement added.
Now, this is definitely some good news for the youngsters out there amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country. As the news broke, Twitter heaved a sigh of relief and welcomed the Modi government's move to vaccinate everyone above 18.
"Finally!" said a Twitter user reacting to the news. Another user welcomed the government's move but raised concerns over the availability of the vaccine and said, "This is the most needed step right now. However, owing to the huge population of the country govt. needs to ensure sufficient doses are available. Here after 1st dose people are waiting for the second dose but vaccines are not available. Vaccine production needs to be accelarated."
Check out some reactions here
