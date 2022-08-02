Now, Air India pilots can fly till age 65, reveal Tata Group's internal documents

An Air India Boeing B-787 Dreamliner/Representative Image | File

Air India has decided to allow its pilots to fly till they are 65 years old, reveal internal documents of the Tata Group-owned airline, which is working on its fleet expansion plans.

The airline’s document said that considering the future expansion plans for its fleet, it is imperative to meet the workforce requirement.

“…it is proposed to retain our current trained pilots at Air India post-retirement on a contractual basis for five years extendable to 65 years,” it mentions.