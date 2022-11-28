Now 5G goes live in Patna

Bharti Aitel | Airtel

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Patna.

Airtel 5G services are currently operational at Patna Sahib Gurudwara, Patna Railway Station, Dak Bungalow, Maurya Lok, Bailey Road, Boring Road, City Centre Mall, Patliputra Industrial Area, and a few other select locations.

Airtel said it will augment its network, making its services available across the city in due course.

"Airtel customers can now experience an ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20–30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city, which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant photo uploading, and more," said Anupam Arora, CEO of Bharti Airtel, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Will be available to customers in a phased manner

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

Customers with 5 G-enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

Last week, Airtel launched its 5G services in Guwahati. 5G services have also kicked off in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi.

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel said it crossed the one million unique 5G user mark on its network, as the telecom operator rolls out 5G services in a phased manner. There will be no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.