'Notifications May Be False Alarm...': Apple Issues Statement After Indian MPs Allege Of 'State-Sponsored Attackers' Targeting Their iPhones

Apple recently issued a statement over the ongoing reports of Indian MPs getting notifications about threats of state-sponsored attackers targeting their iPhones. "Apple does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker," said the mobile manufacturing company in a statement.

"State-sponsored attackers are very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time. Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete. It's possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected. We are unable to provide information about what causes us to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behavior to evade detection in the future," Apple further said in the statement.

Received from an Apple ID, threat-notifications@apple.com, which I have verified. Authenticity confirmed. Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expenses of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do?@PMOIndia @INCIndia @kharge @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/5zyuoFmaIa — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 31, 2023

Received text & email from Apple warning me Govt trying to hack into my phone & email. @HMOIndia - get a life. Adani & PMO bullies - your fear makes me pity you. @priyankac19 - you, I , & 3 other INDIAns have got it so far . pic.twitter.com/2dPgv14xC0 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 31, 2023

Multiple Leaders Share Screenshots

Multiple political leaders have alleged that their Apple devices have been the victim of alleged hacking. Members of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shashi Tharoor and Asaduddin Owaisi among others on Tuesday (October 31) shared screenshots sent to them by Apple in which the California-based company warned them about "state-sponsored attackers" targeting their iPhone.

The leaders alleged that the Government was behind this attempt to breach their devices.

"Apple believes you are being targeted by state- sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID. These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone. While it's possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously," read the message by Apple.

