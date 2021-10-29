Not visiting Goa to capture it but to stop ‘dadagiri’ of Delhi: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Goa: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing in Goa claimed that ‘fish’, ‘football’ and ‘culture’ binds West Bengal and Goa. Addressing a press conference where few heavyweight celebrities joined the Trinamool Congress, TMC Supremo claimed that she didn’t visit Goa to capture the state or to become Goa’s Chief Minister.

“Goa has a rich culture and if TMC is voted to power then the culture of Goa will be preserved. I didn’t come here to capture the state but came to bring democracy in Goa. I will not tolerate Dadagiri of Delhi. We want the federal structure to be strong", said Mamata.

Addressing a gathering, Mamata urged that people of Goa had given chance to every political party and should give chance to Trinamool Congress once.

“BJP is an opportunist party. Congress failed to fight the BJP. I am an Indian and Goa is my motherland. We have our identity and anyone can go anywhere. I will die but not let BJP divide the country. BJP is nobody to give me a character certificate on my religion. I’m a proud Hindu,” further claimed the West Bengal Chief Minister, also mentioning that TMC will now do ‘Khela Hobe’ (Game is on) in Goa.

Claiming that the Trinamool Congress had kept every promise mentioned in election manifesto, Mamata added that if voted to power the Trinamool Congress will give stress on employment and uplift of the youth and women.

Notably, veteran tennis player Leander Peas, actor-turned politician Nafisa Ali and Congress leader Mrinalini Deshprabhu joined Trinamool Congress.

After addressing the gathering the TMC Supremo visited several temples and met with the fishermen community at Malim Jetty in Betim in Goa and heard their grievances after which she had announced a slew of welfare measures if voted to power.

Talking to the fishermen, the TMC Supremo said, “For TMC MSP is not Minimum Support Price but Maximum Selling Price at which fish will be procured by the government. An allowance of rupees 4000 per month will be given to everyone engaged in fishing activities. Subsidies for purchasing and repair of fishing nets and accessories will also be introduced. Further, a Fishermen’s Welfare Board will be formed".

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 07:36 PM IST