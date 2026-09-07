'Not Responsible Against Any Casualties Or Risk': Rent Deal Of Delhi's Collapsed PG Building Revealed

Delhi PG Building Collapse | X / IANS

New Delhi: A rental agreement linked to the paying guest (PG) accommodation that collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan area, killing seven people, has come under scrutiny after it emerged that the contract absolved the PG management of responsibility for any harm to tenants, according to reports.

A clause in the agreement reportedly stated that PG authorities held no accountability for casualties or risks faced by residents, a term that has drawn attention following the five-storey structure's collapse, which trapped students and workers under debris.

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Reports said 11 students have been rescued so far, while seven people were declared dead on arrival at hospital. Police have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and issued a Look Out Circular against the building's owner, Hariram, who remains untraceable, with multiple teams searching for him.

Local BJP MLA Anil Sharma estimated that around 16-17 people, roughly 13 students and three to four labourers, were present when the building came down on Sunday afternoon. He said 12 were rescued and seven could not be saved.

An eyewitness, a student from Aryabhatta College, said the collapse occurred around 1.15-1.30 pm, prompting locals to rush in and assist rescue efforts.

Officials are also probing repair work underway before the collapse. Sharma alleged load-bearing walls may have been compromised during renovation. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said basement water accumulation combined with the repair work likely triggered the collapse, adding that most debris has been cleared. The MCD had earlier ordered the building's demolition within three days over its "dangerous condition."