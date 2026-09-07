'All Necessary Rescue And Relief Measures Underway': Pralhad Joshi Speaks To Delhi CM Rekha Gupta As Rescue Teams Race To Save Those Trapped In Collapsed Building |

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday spoke to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta about the Satya Niketan building collapse, in which three students have died and several people remain trapped.

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"Deeply saddened by the news of the private building collapse in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University’s South Campus. I have spoken to Delhi Chief Minister Smt. @gupta_rekha ji, who is personally monitoring and has assured me that all necessary rescue and relief measures are being undertaken expeditiously," Joshi wrote on X.

"Praying for the safety of everyone who is trapped and wishing a speedy recovery for those who have been injured," he added.

An around 50-year-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel in a congested bylane in Satya Niketan near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed on Sunday afternoon, leaving three students dead and many trapped.

According to police, eight people have been pulled out of the debris so far, of whom one was brought dead to the hospital, and another died during treatment. Five are critical, and one rescuer who received injuries was discharged.

Locals said most of the students staying in the locality were from Keralam, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and study mainly at Motilal Nehru College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College and Sri Venkateswara College.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)