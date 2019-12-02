Not Nirmala but 'Nirbala' Sitharaman, Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury mocks FM

During her reply, Sitharaman did not directly refer to Chowdhury's comment but concluded her speech by saying she still is Nirmala and "sabla" (empowered).

"Under this government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women are sablas," she said.

Chowdhury had also attacked the government during the debate, saying the ruling National Democratic Alliance can also be called the "Non-Delivery Agency" as it only makes promises.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur demanded that Chowdhury apologise and withdraw his remark against Sitharaman.

"You are raising question marks on her capability... She is here due to her merit," he said, adding that such remarks are disrespectful to women.