'Not Mistake, But Crime': Kiren Rijiju Slams Youth Congress’ ‘Shirtless’ Protest At AI Summit | VIDEO

Kiren Rijiju termed the alleged ‘shirtless’ protest by workers of the Indian Youth Congress during the Global AI Summit in Delhi a “very big crime against the nation.” |

Rijiju said the summit marked a significant milestone for India, as global AI and technology leaders gathered in the national capital and praised the country’s rapid strides in Artificial Intelligence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

During a press conference, the Minister said, "that heads of state, heads of government and leading global personalities commended India’s initiatives in AI and its efforts to position the country as a unifying force in the global technology landscape. “It was a proud moment for the nation,” he said, adding that India is working to bring the world together under its leadership in emerging technologies.

‘Obscene Act’ During International Event

However, the Minister said the celebratory atmosphere was marred when some workers of the Indian Youth Congress allegedly stormed the venue and engaged in “obscene behaviour.”

“At a time when the global community was praising India’s leadership in AI, Congress workers indulged in such acts. Everyone has seen the photographs. No matter how much it is condemned, it is still less,” Rijiju said while speaking to reporters in Delhi.

‘Not a Mistake, But a Crime’

Terming the protest a “very big crime against the nation,” Rijiju said he expected the Congress to introspect and apologise. Instead, he claimed, several party leaders justified the incident by calling it an expression of “youth anger.”

“If the anger of youth is used to defame the country, nothing can be more shameful than this,” he said, asserting that matters of national representation should rise above politics.

Rijiju maintained that when India hosts global leaders and represents the country on an international stage, such events should remain beyond partisan considerations.