Not just one person, Congress Data chief claims BJP and Facebook have 'close working relationship'

For the uninitiated, Facebook’s top public policy executive in India Ankhi Das opposed applying hate speech rules to the BJP MLA T Raja Singh out of fear of ruining the company’s relationship with the ruling party. Singh had reportedly said Rohingya Muslim immigrants should be "shot".

As per Facebook's recently introduced new hate speech rules to curb unnecessary hate-mongering, Singh's post violated the rules. However, Das "opposed applying the hate-speech rules to Mr. Singh and at least three other Hindu nationalist individuals and groups flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence."

“Ms. Das, whose job also includes lobbying India’s government on Facebook’s behalf, told staff members that punishing violations by politicians from Mr. Modi’s party would damage the company’s business prospects in the country…,” Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report said, quoting unnamed current and former company officials.

Meanwhile, the BJP and the Congress are now at loggerheads. "BJP & RSS control Facebook & Whatsapp in India. They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook," said Rahul Gandhi.

Reacting to Gandhi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in turn, slammed Congress for being "caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica & Facebook to weaponise data before the elections". "Losers who cannot influence people even in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP and RSS," he added.