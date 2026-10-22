‘Not Involved In CJP’s Protest Call’: AISA President Neha Bora Challenges ₹10,000 Bond Notice In Delhi High Court

Neha Bora has challenged the Delhi Police notice requiring her to furnish a ₹10,000 personal bond following her detention during a flag march on October 16 | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, October 22, 2026: All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora told the Delhi High Court on Thursday, October 22, that she had no role in a separate protest call issued by CJP at Central Park in Connaught Place on October 16. She challenged a Delhi Police notice directing her to furnish a personal bond of ₹10,000 following her detention during a flag march.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Bora, described her detention and the subsequent police notice as “completely illegal”. He maintained that Bora was participating in a separate protest organised at Mandi House and had no connection with the CJP protest call.

Bora Denies Involvement In CJP Protest

“She is not involved with the CP Central Park call, and she was dealing with her own call at Mandi House,” Sankaranarayanan told the court.

The distinction between the two protest calls is central to Bora’s challenge, as the police notice alleges that she encouraged people to participate in the Connaught Place protest. Her legal challenge raises questions about the grounds on which the police detained her and subsequently demanded a bond.

Police Notice Cites Three Grounds

A New Delhi district police officer, acting as the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), issued the notice on October 17, directing Bora to appear on Monday, October 19, and execute a personal bond of ₹10,000 with one surety. The notice came on the same day she was released from detention.

The police cited three grounds for the notice. These included alleged sloganeering at Mandi House on October 16, repeated protests near Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and allegations that Bora instigated people to join the protest at Connaught Place on October 16.

Bora Challenges Legal Basis Of Notice

In her petition filed through advocate Abhik Chimni, Bora described the notice as prima facie ambiguous, factually incorrect and violative of Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

The petition argued that the notice failed to provide material or information supporting the alleged likelihood of a breach of peace. It also did not specify the period, occasion or event during which the authorities feared such a breach could occur.

Two Separate Protest Calls On October 16

The developments followed a protest call by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who announced a flag march after the arrest of the organisation’s co-convenors, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The two had been arrested for unfurling the national flag at Jantar Mantar on October 13 and were subsequently sent to five days’ judicial custody, Hindustan Times reported.

Separately, Bora began a flag march with AISA activists at Mandi House around 5.15 pm on October 16. Police detained her during the march and held her overnight. She was released around 6 am on October 17 after approximately 12 hours in detention.

Detention And Bond Notice Under Scrutiny

Following her release, Bora criticised the police action and questioned the legal grounds for keeping protesters in detention overnight. She subsequently approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the notice requiring her to furnish the bond.

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The case has brought attention to the police action surrounding the October 16 protests, particularly the distinction between Bora’s activities at Mandi House and the separate CJP protest call at Connaught Place. Whether the allegations in the notice justify the bond requirement remains the central issue raised in her petition.

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