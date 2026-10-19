AISA Student Leader Neha Bora Moves Delhi High Court Against Police Notice Seeking ₹10,000 Peace Bond Amid SIR Protests

AISA student leader Neha Bora has challenged the preventive police measure after being detained during a protest march at Mandi House | AI Generated File Image

New Delhi, October 19, 2026: All India Students’ Association (AISA) student leader Neha Bora has approached the Delhi High Court, challenging a notice issued by the Delhi Police asking her to execute a peace bond of ₹10,000 with a surety to maintain peace during an inquiry.

According to Bora’s legal team, efforts are underway to secure an urgent hearing before the vacation bench of the Delhi High Court. The legal challenge comes after her detention during a protest march at Mandi House, Live Law reported.

Detained During Protest, Released Next Morning

Bora was detained by the Delhi Police on Friday evening during the protest march at Mandi House. She was released the following morning.

According to the Delhi Police, Bora was released after completing formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Her decision to challenge the notice has brought attention to the legal action taken against protesters.

CJP Founder Also Taken Into Preventive Custody

In a related development, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was placed under preventive arrest under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Police cited concerns over a possible breach of peace as the reason for the action. Dipke was subsequently released by the Special Executive Court on Sunday evening.

Protests Over SIR Spark Concerns

The detentions took place amid protests by opposition parties, student groups and civil society organisations against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

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The protesting groups have expressed concerns that the exercise could lead to eligible voters losing their voting rights.

The developments have brought the use of preventive police measures during protests into focus, with Bora’s legal challenge now before the Delhi High Court.

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