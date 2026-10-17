Delhi Protest: AISA Chief Neha Bora Released, CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke To Appear Before SEM Court | Video |

New Delhi: All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was released early Saturday morning, while Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke will be produced before the SEM court, Delhi Police said.

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Both were taken into preventive custody ahead of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest march at Connaught Place here.

Bora was released after completing formalities related to her detention under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, while action was initiated against Dipke under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), police said.

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Dipke was subsequently arrested and will be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court later in the day, police sources said.

On Friday, Bora was detained at Mandi House, while Dipke was detained at Jhandewalan, as they were on their way to Connaught Place, police sources said.

AISA claimed that after being detained, Bora was moved from one place to another across Delhi for five hours before being taken to RK Puram police station.

It alleged that lawyers reached RK Puram police station around midnight, but were not allowed to meet Bora.

It further claimed that police had not clarified when she would be released and were refusing to provide her medicines despite knowing she has been unwell for the past few days.

According to police, around 150 people had been detained to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement.

Security personnel cordoned off Central Park in Connaught Place, with Rapid Action Force personnel deployed inside and additional forces stationed in the area.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)