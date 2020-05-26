'Not interested in change of govt...': Devendra Fadnavis urges CM Thackeray to 'take bold decisions' amid COVID-19 outbreak

Former Chief Minister and Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis however says that the party is not interested in a "change of government" amid the virus outbreak.

"The State Government is yet to spend financial aid provided by the Centre. I really don’t understand what is the priority of the state government,"Fadnavis told news agency ANI.

"We are not interested in change of Government in the state as COVID-19 situation is serious. We are fighting against Coronavirus and want to pressurize Govt for the same," he said, adding that the need of the hour was for "assertive leadership".

"I expect Uddhav ji to take bold decisions," he said.