Not allowing non-Hindus inside temple premises permitted according to existing law which Congress brought: Karnataka Home Minister

Amidst the controversy over banning of Muslims from trading in Hindu temple premises, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said that not allowing non-Hindus inside temple premises is permitted according to the existing law which Congress government had brought.

He also said that some Muslims protested and closed shops after the Hijab verdict and banning them from trading in Hindu temple premises the next process.

Despite the posters of the ban on Muslim traders in Hindu religious fairs and hue and cry by the Opposition Congress, the Karnataka government said that it is impossible to initiate action against those who are imposing a ban on Muslim traders in and around temples in the state.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy on Thursday said in the Legislative Council that it is impossible to initiate action against those who have banned traders belonging to faiths other than the Hindu religion, in the limits of temples.

Answering to the demand for initiation of action against those who are imposing ban on Muslim traders by Congress MLC C.M. Ibrahim, Minister Madhuswamy said that the government is working as per the rule of law.

The rule in this regard was made in 2002, which gave the rights to the temple authorities to award contracts to business persons who belong to the Hindu religion. Mentioning the rule of 2002, the Minister said this government has no role in this regard.

"The temple authorities are telling us that they are being questioned for following the rules made by the government for denying contracts for non-Hindus. It is not possible to take action in this regard," he stated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Roadside Vendors Federation's President Rangaswamy submitted a memorandum to the government to see to it that street vendors are not harmed.

"Muslim roadside vendors should not be put to inconvenience. There are 2.60 lakh registered roadside vendors in the state. Among them, more than 20 per cent are Muslims," he said in the backdrop of the unofficial ban on Muslim traders in the state.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 05:13 PM IST