Mumbai: Over 7000 native saplings planted in Versova using Miyawaki technique

More than 7000 native saplings, including medicinal plants and butterfly shrubs have been planted using the Miyawaki technique by the Keshavshrushti NGO and the BMC at the Bala Guste Garden in Versova (K West ward), over an area of 1800 sq mtrs, through a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

A total of 103 varieties of saplings were planted, all native species, while the fencing for their protection was made using recycled plastic.

“The NGO approached the BMC garden department with the CSR initiative and we allotted them the plot for planting these saplings. Most of the saplings planted are native because these plants adapt to our ecosystem easily and the roots are stronger compared to the non-native trees like Gulmohar. Also, Mumbai has more groundwater level, because of which the roots of the non-native trees become weak and they fall easily. This makes it important to plant more native trees,” said an officer from the garden department, K West ward.

Some of the varieties planted were Arjun, Ananta, Bahava, Behada, Chinch, Kadamba, Karanj, Khaya, Kokam, Neem, Palas, Raktachandan, Reetha, Shatavari, Sita Ashoka and Tamhan.

In the Miyawaki technique, various native species of plants are planted close to each other so that the greens receive sunlight only from the top and grow upward, rather than sideways. As a result, the plantation becomes approximately 30 times denser, grows 10 times faster and becomes maintenance-free after a span of 3 years.

More than 4 lakh native varieties of trees have been planted by the garden department in Mumbai to date, using the Miyawaki method of plantation.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 08:48 AM IST