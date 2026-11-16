'Not AI, This Is Yamuna On Chhath': AAP Takes Dig At BJP Over Toxic Foam; Saffron Party Claims River 'More Than Half Clean'

A fresh political war of words has erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the condition of the Yamuna River in Delhi, with the opposition accusing the ruling party of making false claims about cleaning the waterway after thick white foam was spotted floating on its surface during Chhath Puja celebrations on Monday, November 16.

As thousands of devotees, particularly from the Purvanchali community, gathered at various river ghats to offer prayers, visuals of the polluted river triggered a political exchange. AAP shared videos and photographs of the Yamuna covered in toxic foam, taking a swipe at the BJP-led governments in Delhi and at the Centre.

'Not AI, This Is Yamuna On Chhath': AAP Attacks BJP

Sharing videos of the river, AAP posted the caption, "Not AI, this is Yamuna on Chhath," alleging that the visuals exposed the BJP government's claims of cleaning the river.

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The party targeted the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government, accusing it of failing to deliver on its promises despite being in power. AAP leaders claimed that the BJP's assertion of a 'four-engine government' working towards cleaning the Yamuna had fallen flat.

Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj and other party leaders also highlighted the thick foam at locations including Kalindi Kunj, questioning the government's claims of improvement in the river's condition.

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BJP Hits Back, Says Yamuna 'More Than Half Clean'

The BJP has rejected AAP's allegations, maintaining that efforts to clean the Yamuna have made considerable progress under its government.

According to reports by News18, BJP leaders have claimed that the river is now 'more than half clean' and highlighted arrangements made for Chhath Puja across 1,482 ghats in Delhi. These include a new 11-km stretch along the Munak Canal.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also participated in Chhath rituals as part of the celebrations. The BJP has pointed to ongoing sewage treatment and pollution-control projects, arguing that their full impact is expected to become visible by 2028–2029.

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The party has also questioned the previous AAP government's record on the Yamuna's cleanliness, turning the issue into a political exchange between the two parties.

Toxic Foam On Yamuna Raises Pollution Concerns During Chhath

The appearance of thick white foam on the Yamuna during Chhath Puja has remained a recurring concern, particularly along downstream stretches affected by sewage and industrial discharge.

As reported by The Hindu, water-quality assessments have previously recorded high faecal coliform levels in parts of the river, with readings at certain locations exceeding prescribed bathing standards by several hundred times.

Authorities have also used anti-foaming agents to manage the froth during festival celebrations. However, the recurring presence of foam has continued to raise concerns over pollution and the safety of devotees coming into contact with the river water during religious rituals.