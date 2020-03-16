‘Not a suitable time and place’: IIT-Kanpur committee on students reciting Faiz's poem 'Hum Dekhenge'

A six-member committee, which was set up by Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur, has said that recitation of Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ by students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on campus was not suitable to the time and place.

According to a report Indian Express, the six-member committee it its report said that five teachers and six students who took part in the part, “to be less than desirable”. The committee has recommended that the institute should “counsel” these teachers and students.

The six-member committee was setup by IIT-Kanpur to look into a complaint against a students’ demonstration on December 17. During the protest, Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’ was read to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia Islamia.