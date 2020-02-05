Northeastern states urge people to stay away from rumours

Urging people not to create panic over the issue, the state health department in its official communication has also requested the masses to cooperate with the state government to overcome the problem.

The official notification has also requested people who have come from the affected countries to contact the department and to self- declare at:- +91-7005435243, +91-9856071745 and +91-7005539653.

The official communication has also requested all persons, who have visited the affected countries on or after January 15 this year, to send their detailed addresses of the place(s) visited along with the local address to the helpline numbers through an SMS or through WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, in a crucial meeting which was attended by the officers of the state health department and other departments concerned, state minister of health and family welfare, S Pangnyu Phom, reviewed the situation in state on Monday.

The Mizoram govt has refused reports of spreading the virus in Serchhip district as rumour only.

In a statement, the state health department said that a rumour was doing the rounds in social media which claimed that a Chinese national, who had come to Serchhip for the International Paragliding Tournament slated for February 12, has been diagnosed with the deadly virus and was sent to Zoram Medical College (ZMC) for quarantine.