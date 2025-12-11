 North Goa District Administration Bans Fireworks Inside Nightclubs, Hotels & Other Tourist Establishments Following Fire Incident
North Goa district administration has banned fireworks, sparklers and all pyrotechnic devices inside tourist establishments after a nightclub fire in Arpora on December 6 killed 25 people. The order, issued under BNSS Section 163, applies to nightclubs, bars, hotels, beach shacks and event venues. A probe found “electric firecrackers” triggered the blaze.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
Panaji: Days after a fire at a nightclub in North Goa claimed 25 lives, the district administration has issued an order prohibiting the use of fireworks, sparklers and pyrotechnics inside tourist establishments.

Order Issued

The North Goa district administration issued the order on Wednesday evening as a precautionary measure following the tragic fire incident which occurred at the nightclub in Arpora around midnight on December 6.

"The order has been issued under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, prohibiting the use, bursting, ignition or operation of fireworks, sparklers, pyrotechnic effects, flame thrower-type devices, smoke generators and similar fire/smoke-producing equipment inside tourist establishments," a senior district administration official said.

The prohibition applies to all nightclubs, bars and restaurants, hotels, guesthouses, resorts, beach shacks, temporary structures, event venues and entertainment establishments across North Goa, as per the order.

A preliminary inquiry into the devastating fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora suggested that "electric firecrackers" were set off inside the premises, sparking a blaze that claimed 25 lives, officials earlier said.

