North East Students’ Organisation Calls For Urgent Action To End Ongoing Violence & Restore Peace In Manipur | Representational Image

Guwahati: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), the apex body representing student organisations across the Northeast, on Monday called for immediate and decisive intervention to stop the continuing violence in Manipur, voicing deep concern over repeated bloodshed, civilian deaths and the prolonged collapse of peace in the state.

In a statement issued by NESO chairman Samuel B. Jyrwa, the organisation described the recurring violence as a serious humanitarian crisis that has caused immense suffering to families and communities while steadily eroding social harmony.

NESO said the continued attacks on innocent civilians and the prolonged unrest have become a matter of urgent concern for the entire Northeast.

Samuel B. Jyrwa said repeated violence against unarmed civilians is “a grave humanitarian concern” that directly threatens human dignity, security and the fundamental right to live peacefully.

The organisation also expressed solidarity with families who have lost loved ones in the conflict and said the pain of Manipur’s people is shared across the wider Northeastern region.

NESO questioned the inability of both state and Central authorities to effectively resolve the prolonged crisis, stating that the continued failure to restore peace reflects a deeply worrying governance lapse.

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The student body demanded immediate, fair and transparent intervention to prevent further escalation, while insisting that those responsible for violent acts must be identified and brought to justice without delay.

NESO further appealed to all communities and stakeholders in Manipur to exercise restraint, reject violence and commit to dialogue, mutual respect and reconciliation as the only sustainable path towards peace.

The organisation also recalled its previous peace missions in collaboration with constituent units to encourage understanding and amicable solutions, reiterating its commitment to continue such efforts in the interest of peace, harmony and regional stability.