Nora Fatehi summoned tomorrow by Delhi Police's EoW, does she have connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar case?

While Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was grilled by the economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi Police since 11.30 am on Wednesday in connection with the alleged Rs 200 crore scam, the unit has now also summoned Nora Fatehi tomorrow.

However, Ravindra Yadav, Spl CP, Crime/EoW said that there's no direct connection b/w Nora & Jacqueline with respect to this case.

"Actor Nora Fatehi has been called tomorrow. Since Pinky Irani is here, we want to interrogate both of them tomorrow. There are certain things that need to be clarified," Yadav said.

Sharing details on Jacqueline's interrogation, he said, "Fernandez was questioned today. We questioned her about the gifts she took from Sukesh and other issues. "

"Pinky Irani who introduced Jacqueline to Sukesh was also called. We'll call both Jacqueline & Pinky again and accordingly, we'll proceed," Yadav added.

Jacqueline is in Delhi after she was summoned by the Delhi Police for the third time on Wednesday. Previously, she has been summoned twice but she did not turn up on both dates - August 29 and September 12.

Jacqueline arrived at the Economic Offences Wing office at Mandir Marg today around 11 am along with a team of her lawyers. She was then given a long questionnaire including at least 100 questions that the officers said mostly pertained to her relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar and the gifts she received from him that are said to have been bought using the proceeds of crime.

ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam over the FIR registered by the Delhi Police.

ED had earlier stated that Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

(with agency inputs)