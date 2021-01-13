‘Nonsense’, Babul Supriyo on Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's ‘free vaccine’ promise

Asansol (West Bengal): Lashing out at Mamata Banerjee for her "free vaccine" claim, BJP's Member of Parliament Babul Supriyo on Tuesday urged the West Bengal chief minister to refrain from such "nonsense."

Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, Supriyo further said that the Central government has already announced vaccines free of cost to people. "Prime Minister held video conferencing with Chief Ministers of all states. Of course, all state health workers will have to do the on ground inoculation. I request Mamata Banerjee to not say nonsense like providing free vaccine." Banerjee had on January 10 announced that the state government is making arrangements to vaccinate all the people in the state against Covid-19 vaccine without any cost.