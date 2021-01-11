West Bengal: BJP is a 'junk' party, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling it a ‘junk party’ for inducting ‘rotten leaders' from other political parties.

Addressing a public meeting at Ranaghat, Banerjee said that those leaders whom the saffron camp slams in public are then inducted by them in their party.

“BJP doesn’t have any face of its own. They are only taking turncoats of other parties. Those leaders who are rotten and even they used to slam them now they are being prioritised in BJP. People will never vote the junk party to power,” said the TMC Supremo also mentioning that the BJP had forced the TMC leaders to defect to the saffron camp.

“Those TMC leaders who went to the BJP were seen taking bribes. The BJP gave them the option to keep the money but by joining BJP,” mentioned the chief minister.

Further taking a jibe at the BJP-led Central government, Mamata alleged that due to the BJP’s ‘arrogance’ over the farm bills, there is a food crisis in the country.

The West Bengal Chief Minister further drew a parallel between BJP cadres and US President Donald Trump’s supporters, who forced their way inside the US Capitol recently.

It has been seen that post parliamentary election in 2019, BJP is leading in six out of seven assembly constituencies. Ranaghat which is mainly dominated by tribal and Matua community is one of the biggest vote banks in West Bengal politics as over three crore population in Matua community led by the BJP MP Shantanu Thakur had recently shown their dissent towards BJP government for not implementing CAA in the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the other hand has time and again claimed that the Matuas are already Indians and CAA won’t give them citizenship separately.

According to political analysts, due to the slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP over implementation of CAA and NRC in West Bengal, Matua votes are a deciding factor in the upcoming polls.