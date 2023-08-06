'None Of Their Big Leaders Visited Sardar Patel's Statue Of Liberty': PM Modi Slams Opposition Parties’ ‘Negative Politics’ (WATCH)

PM Modi speaking on Amrit Bharat Railway Stations scheme |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 6) came down heavily on the opposition saying that a part of the opposition was still following the old pattern of not letting the government work as part of "negative politics" and creating obstacles in the path of the government. "These parties work on the principle that neither they will work not will they let others work," said PM and added that it was painful to see that the Opposition parties were adamant on this stand. The Prime Minister also took on the opposition saying that none of the big political leaders of opposition parties had visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue Of Liberty to pay respect to the great leader.

The PM made the remarks speaking via video conferencing during the foundation laying work of redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

"We have taken the development of the country as a mission rising above negative politics. In which state, whose government is there, where is whose vote bank, rising above all these, we are giving top priority to the development of the whole country," PM further said.

PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

In a historic initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 6) laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the length and breadth of the country via video conferencing under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The scheme was launched to redevelop 1309 stations across the country.

These stations will be redeveloped at a cost of more than Rs 24,470 crores. Master Plans are being prepared for development of these stations as ‘City Centres’, with proper integration of both sides of the city. This integrated approach is driven by the holistic vision of overall urban development of the city, centred around the railway station.

These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, 13 in Karnataka among others.

