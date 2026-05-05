 Noida Woman Caught On Camera Assaulting Guard After Minor Dispute
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Noida Woman Caught On Camera Assaulting Guard After Minor Dispute

A woman allegedly assaulted a security guard at a Noida housing society after her car hit a divider. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral, prompting a police probe. No complaint has been filed yet. Similar disputes between residents and guards have been reported in Noida in recent years.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, May 05, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
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A woman was caught on camera allegedly assaulting a security guard following a minor altercation at a residential society in Noida’s Sector 53. The incident, which took place at the Kanchanjunga Apartment gate, has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 4 pm on Sunday when the woman had come to visit a relative in the society. While exiting the premises, her car reportedly hit a divider near the gate. Following the heated exchange, the woman lost her temper and began arguing with the guard on duty.

Eyewitnesses said the situation escalated quickly as the woman used abusive language. When the guard objected, she allegedly stepped out of her car and physically assaulted him. Residents present at the scene recorded the incident on their mobile phones, and the video later surfaced online, drawing widespread attention.

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Station House Officer Subodh Kumar of Sector-24 police station said the investigation has been initiated based on the viral video. However, no formal complaint has been filed by either party so far.

Such incidents are not new in Noida, with multiple cases of disputes between residents and security personnel reported in recent years. Similar altercations in sectors 126, 121, and 75 have previously led to arrests and FIRs, highlighting a recurring pattern of conflict at residential society gates.

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