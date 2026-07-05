Noida Tragedy: Woman Dies After Fall From 2nd Floor Of Sector 18 Parking Facility

Noida: A 50-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from the second floor of a multi-level parking facility in Noida's Sector 18 on Saturday, police said. Investigators are treating the incident as a suspected case of suicide.

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The deceased was identified as Situ Talwar. According to police, she hired an e-rickshaw to reach the parking complex before going up to the second floor, where she allegedly jumped.

Police personnel reached the spot after receiving a PCR call. Talwar's family members were informed and arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.

During the preliminary investigation, police found that the woman had reportedly been battling depression for nearly two decades. Officials said this aspect is being examined as part of the investigation.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Further investigation is underway.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, seeking immediate support from family, friends, or a mental health professional can make a difference. In India, help is also available through suicide prevention helplines.