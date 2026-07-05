 Noida Tragedy: Woman Dies After Fall From 2nd Floor Of Sector 18 Parking Facility
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Noida Tragedy: Woman Dies After Fall From 2nd Floor Of Sector 18 Parking Facility

or of a multi-level parking facility in Noida's Sector 18 on Saturday. Police suspect suicide and said preliminary findings indicate she had been suffering from depression for about 20 years. A post-mortem has been ordered.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, July 05, 2026, 02:43 PM IST
Noida Tragedy: Woman Dies After Fall From 2nd Floor Of Sector 18 Parking Facility

Noida: A 50-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from the second floor of a multi-level parking facility in Noida's Sector 18 on Saturday, police said. Investigators are treating the incident as a suspected case of suicide.

The deceased was identified as Situ Talwar. According to police, she hired an e-rickshaw to reach the parking complex before going up to the second floor, where she allegedly jumped.

Police personnel reached the spot after receiving a PCR call. Talwar's family members were informed and arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.

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During the preliminary investigation, police found that the woman had reportedly been battling depression for nearly two decades. Officials said this aspect is being examined as part of the investigation.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Further investigation is underway.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, seeking immediate support from family, friends, or a mental health professional can make a difference. In India, help is also available through suicide prevention helplines.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

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