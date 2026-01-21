 Noida Techie Death: Videos Of Yuvraj Allegedly 'Partying' In Gurugram Bar Hours Before His Death Emerge; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNoida Techie Death: Videos Of Yuvraj Allegedly 'Partying' In Gurugram Bar Hours Before His Death Emerge; Watch

Noida Techie Death: Videos Of Yuvraj Allegedly 'Partying' In Gurugram Bar Hours Before His Death Emerge; Watch

An alleged CCTV clip has surfaced in the probe into techie Yuvraj Mehta’s death after his car fell into a 20-ft deep pit in Noida’s Sector 150. The video purportedly shows him partying at a Gurugram bar before the crash. Police arrested builder Abhay Kumar, owner of the under-construction project where the uncovered pit was dug.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@NirajPandeyLive

Noida: Amid the investigation into the death of a techie who died after his car skidded in dense fog, broke through a drain boundary and fell into a deep, waterlogged pit dug for the basement of an under-construction commercial complex near a drain in Sector 150 of Noida, an alleged CCTV footage has emerged.

The clip, reportedly is the last video of the deceased, Yuvraj Mehta, shows him allegedly inside a bar. Reportedly, he partied late into the night at a bar in Gurugram and consumed alcohol. It is further alleged that he was driving under the influence of alcohol on the night of the accident. A bill of Rs 1,96,000 has also surfaced on X. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video or the claims.

His car was pulled out on Tuesday evening using a crane from a nearly 20-foot-deep pit in Sector 150. The SUV was found covered in weeds, with major damage to the car's front portion.

Read Also
Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Car Pulled Out 3 Days After It Fell Into Pit - VIDEO
article-image

Police has arrested builder Abhay Kumar, who is reportedly the owner of MZ Wishtown, a real estate project. The pit into which the car fell was reportedly dug for the basement of an under-construction building in the area.

FPJ Shorts
Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback After 2 Years, Smashes First Ball for Four & Gets Out Early For 8 In IND Vs NZ 1st T20
Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback After 2 Years, Smashes First Ball for Four & Gets Out Early For 8 In IND Vs NZ 1st T20
Union Budget 2026–27: Infrastructure And Energy Firms Seek Policy Streamlining, Green Push To Sustain Capex Growth
Union Budget 2026–27: Infrastructure And Energy Firms Seek Policy Streamlining, Green Push To Sustain Capex Growth
Mumbai Airport Customs Bust International Smuggling Racket, Seize ₹1.17 Crore Worth Gold; 2, Including Sri Lankan National, Arrested
Mumbai Airport Customs Bust International Smuggling Racket, Seize ₹1.17 Crore Worth Gold; 2, Including Sri Lankan National, Arrested
Noida Techie Death: Videos Of Yuvraj Allegedly 'Partying' In Gurugram Bar Hours Before His Death Emerge; Watch
Noida Techie Death: Videos Of Yuvraj Allegedly 'Partying' In Gurugram Bar Hours Before His Death Emerge; Watch

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Noida Techie Death: Videos Of Yuvraj Allegedly 'Partying' In Gurugram Bar Hours Before His Death...
Noida Techie Death: Videos Of Yuvraj Allegedly 'Partying' In Gurugram Bar Hours Before His Death...
Uttarakhand UCC Services Go Multilingual, Available In All 22 Scheduled Languages
Uttarakhand UCC Services Go Multilingual, Available In All 22 Scheduled Languages
Rajasthan Cabinet Clears Disturbed Areas Bill To Restrict Property Transfers And Protect Tenants’...
Rajasthan Cabinet Clears Disturbed Areas Bill To Restrict Property Transfers And Protect Tenants’...
Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit, NDA gets A boost In Tamil Nadu With Return Of TTV Dhinakaran
Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit, NDA gets A boost In Tamil Nadu With Return Of TTV Dhinakaran
J&K: IED Found In Shopian Orchard, Bomb Squad Rushes To Defuse Device
J&K: IED Found In Shopian Orchard, Bomb Squad Rushes To Defuse Device