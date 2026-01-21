Noida Techie Death: Videos Of Yuvraj Allegedly 'Partying' In Gurugram Bar Hours Before His Death Emerge; Watch

CCTV screengrab | X/@NirajPandeyLive

Noida: Amid the investigation into the death of a techie who died after his car skidded in dense fog, broke through a drain boundary and fell into a deep, waterlogged pit dug for the basement of an under-construction commercial complex near a drain in Sector 150 of Noida, an alleged CCTV footage has emerged.

The clip, reportedly is the last video of the deceased, Yuvraj Mehta, shows him allegedly inside a bar. Reportedly, he partied late into the night at a bar in Gurugram and consumed alcohol. It is further alleged that he was driving under the influence of alcohol on the night of the accident. A bill of Rs 1,96,000 has also surfaced on X. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video or the claims.

His car was pulled out on Tuesday evening using a crane from a nearly 20-foot-deep pit in Sector 150. The SUV was found covered in weeds, with major damage to the car's front portion.

Police has arrested builder Abhay Kumar, who is reportedly the owner of MZ Wishtown, a real estate project. The pit into which the car fell was reportedly dug for the basement of an under-construction building in the area.