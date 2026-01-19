Noida Techie Death Case: Autopsy Report Confirms Cardiac Arrest As Cause Of Demise; Family Alleges Negligence by Authorities

Autopsy report confirmed that Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta died of cardiac arrest | X

An autopsy report of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who lost his life after his car plunged into a water-filled pit in Greater Noida, confirmed that the techie died due to cardiac arrest, reported News18. Mehta’s body was sent for postmortem after several hours of search operation by the police.

The details of the autopsy report surfaced amid allegations of negligence from authorities by the deceased’s family members. A detailed investigation was ordered into the allegations.

Mehta lost his life after his car went out of control due to dense fog and fell into the pit. Notably, the pit was dug for the basement of an under-construction building. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park Police Station.

Visuals From The Spot:

Earlier on Monday, the victim’s family alleged gross administrative negligence, claiming that timely intervention could have saved his life as Mehta struggled for two hours. “My son was struggling to save himself. My son was crying out for help, asking people to help him, but most of the crowd was just watching. Some people were making videos. My son struggled for 2 hours to save his life,” the victim’s father, Rajkumar Mehta, told ANI.

“They did not have any divers. There is negligence on the part of the administration in this entire matter,” he added.

Meanwhile, Satish Pal, Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Noida Authority, said that the probe is underway to determine the responsibility for the incident.

Tech Professional Dies After Car Falls Into Water-Filled Ditch in Foggy Noida



- A 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, lost his life after his car fell into a deep drainage ditch in Noida on Friday night.



- The accident happened near Sector 150 while he was returning… pic.twitter.com/O2N6a38ZGc — Ritam English (@english_ritam) January 18, 2026

“The investigation will reveal whose land it was, to whom it was allotted, and who was responsible for its maintenance. That road is in an area that is not yet a fully developed sector,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, in an official statement on Sunday night, the authority said its Chief Executive Officer, Lokesh M, ordered strict action in the case and directed the immediate termination of the services of junior engineer Naveen Kumar of the Noida Traffic Cell.

Additionally, show-cause notices were also issued to other relevant officers and employees responsible for traffic management in and around Sector 150.

Police lodged an FIR against two real estate developers on a complaint by the victim’s family.

Mehta was returning home from work when the accident took place. According to reports, Mehta’s car rammed into a drainage boundary wall due to poor visibility caused by dense fog and the absence of reflectors on the road.

Some bystanders heard Mehta’s cries for help and attempted to rescue him, but the car had already sunk completely. The software professional managed to call his father, Rajkumar Mehta, saying, “Papa, I have fallen into a deep, water-filled pit. I am drowning. Please come quickly and save me. I don’t want to die.”