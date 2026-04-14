Noida Protests: No Let Up In Violence As Factory Workers Hurl Stones At Police Despite 21% Raise

PTI

Noida: Several factory workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida Sector 80, demanding an increase in wages, hurled stones at police personnel a day after violent protests caused massive traffic jams at multiple locations in Noida and adjoining areas, reported NDTV.

The incident took place despite the UP government having hiked minimum wages across worker categories following unrest in Noida, with revised rates coming into effect retrospectively from April 1, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision came after consultations with employers’ bodies and labour organisations. The government said suggestions and objections were examined to ensure a “balanced and practical” outcome.

“Outsiders” attempted to incite unrest in Noida after workers had dispersed peacefully, and several such individuals have been detained, with seven FIRs registered in connection with the violence, police said on Monday.

A police statement noted that around 40,000 to 45,000 workers from various sectors gathered at over 80 locations across Noida on Monday, resulting in disruptions and law-and-order issues in parts of the district.

The minimum wage for semi-skilled workers in Noida and Ghaziabad has been hiked from ₹12,445 per month to ₹15,059. For skilled workers, it has been raised from ₹13,940 to ₹16,668 per month.

This comes after a massive protest by workers in Noida Phase 2, which also turned violent following an altercation with the police.

Pakistan link to be probed

Authorities are also investigating a possible Pakistan link and have so far arrested around 350 people in connection with the unrest. Workers involved in the protest claimed they earn less than ₹15,000 per month and are required to work up to 12 hours daily. They demanded an eight-hour workday, timely payment of salaries, overtime compensation, weekly offs, bonus payments, and the establishment of grievance redressal mechanisms.

Reports suggest that a recent 35% minimum-wage hike in Haryana has encouraged workers in Noida to demand similar benefits. Authorities continue to monitor the situation while tensions remain high in the industrial hub.