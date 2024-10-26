Noida Police Arrests Man For Uploading Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's Picture On Social Media

(File) Dawood Ibrahim |

Police in Noida on Friday (October 25) have booked a man for allegedly uploading an image of gangster Dawood Ibrahim on his social media profile. Press Trust of India (PTI) quoted Phase-1 police station in-charge Amit Bhadana who said that sub-inspector Rahul Pratap Singh received information about Junaid alias Rehan had uploaded Dawood Ibrahim's photo on his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) Junaid is reportedly a resident of Noida Sector 9.

The police have registered a case against Junaid under section 196 (1) (B) (disturbing harmony among communities) of the BNS. Further investigation is on.

Dawood Ibrahim is one of the top most wanted gangsters by Indian security agencies. It is widely believed that Dawood lives in Clifton area of Karachi in Pakistan and has a strong backing from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan's spy agency which has been actively involved in terrorism and anti-India activities.

Read Also Big Crackdown By Delhi Police: 7 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooters Arrested In Major Operation

Dawood Ibrahim already has the tag of an international terrorist.

The gangster fled India after masterminding Mumbai serial bomb blasts in the year 1993. Since then, Dawood has operated from West Asia (Middle East) and has moved his base multiple times before moving it to Karachi. Even after his escape from the country, Dawood has maintained the criminal apparatus in country especially in Mumbai. Although a massive, collective action by the Mumbai Police in 90s and early 2000s has largely eliminated the grip of mafia on the financial capital of the country, Dawood till date, is perceived somewhat as an enigma due to him yet not have been captured yet.