Noida Pizza Shop Owner Arrested After Video Showing Him Spitting On Food Went Viral

A video allegedly showing a man spitting while preparing pizza at a local outlet went viral on social media from Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The incident was reported from Sector-22’s Chaura village under the Sector-24 police station limits.

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According to reports, the accused, identified as Mujammil, runs a food outlet named “Pizza Hunt.” A CCTV clip circulating online allegedly shows him spitting while preparing pizza dough inside the shop. Members of the Hindu Raksha Dal claimed they received information about the alleged act and later verified it through CCTV footage.

Sonu Sharma, president of the Hindu Raksha Dal’s Khoda unit, said the organisation members confronted the accused on Sunday after allegedly catching him repeating the act. The group allegedly assaulted him before handing him over to the police.

Police said preventive action was taken and the accused was arrested for questioning. During interrogation, Mujammil reportedly told police that he was blowing air on the dough to remove excess flour while preparing the pizza base.

Meanwhile, the one-minute-22-second video has spread widely across social media platforms, triggering outrage and sharp reactions online. The Hindu Raksha Dal claimed that the accused could be seen doing the act twice in the viral footage.

The incident comes amid a series of similar controversies involving alleged unhygienic food preparation practices in parts of Uttar Pradesh. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.