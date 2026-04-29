Shocking Scenes! Cricketer & Content Creator Lakhan Arjun Rawat's House Cook Caught 'Spitting' In Food; Video Sparks Massive Outrage

Lakhan Arjun Rawat (L) | Lakhan Arjun Rawat/X

A disturbing incident involving cricketer and content creator Lakhan Arjun Rawat has sparked concern online after he revealed that a domestic helper working at his residence was caught allegedly spitting into food meant for the family. The revelation came after Rawat shared CCTV footage of the incident on social media, triggering widespread reactions and raising questions about household safety.

In the video posted online, the helper can reportedly be seen engaging in unhygienic behavior. According to Rawat, the act was discovered only after his wife grew suspicious of the helper’s conduct, prompting the family to review footage from their home surveillance system. The visuals, once shared publicly, quickly went viral and drew strong reactions from viewers.

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Accompanying the video, Rawat wrote, “CCTV caught house cook spitting on the utensils. Be careful with your home staff. Installing CCTV was the right idea as my wife was suspicious of his activities. This is becoming too common now.” His statement reflects growing anxiety among households about trust and safety when employing domestic workers.

The incident has reignited conversations about the importance of background verification and monitoring in domestic employment. While many users supported Rawat for bringing the issue to light, others expressed concern over the broader implications, emphasizing the need for fair investigation and accountability before drawing conclusions.

As the video continues to circulate, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance within households. With more people relying on domestic help, ensuring safety, hygiene, and trust remains a crucial concern for families across the country.