Noida International Airport Adopts Sarus As Official Logo: A Symbol Of UP’s Heritage, Progress, And Sustainable Development

Noida International Airport has adopted the Sarus, the state bird of Uttar Pradesh, as its official symbol (logo) to create a distinctive and globally impactful brand identity. | X @myogiadityanath

Jewar: Noida International Airport has adopted the Sarus, the state bird of Uttar Pradesh, as its official symbol (logo) to create a distinctive and globally impactful brand identity. This initiative reflects Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of giving equal importance to cultural identity and environmental balance alongside development.

‘Development with Heritage’

The Sarus, being the state bird, symbolizes rich tradition and nature. Incorporating it into the airport’s logo is a meaningful effort to present the state’s heritage on the global stage, strengthening the government’s vision of 'development with heritage.'

The logo of Noida International Airport has been crafted using sleek, unified lines that signify speed, connectivity, and modern infrastructure.

Blue-Green Gradient

The blue-green gradient represents a balance between technological advancement and environmental conservation, in line with Yogi Adityanath’s policy of green and sustainable development.

The flying Sarus in the logo symbolizes progress, confidence, and an Uttar Pradesh that is moving toward new heights.

Transforming the State

It also reflects the vision of transforming the state into a global hub for investment and connectivity. This symbol not only strengthens the airport’s branding but also gives it a distinct and impactful international identity.

The airport is emerging not just as a transport hub, but as a symbol of culture, modernity, and sustainable development.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/